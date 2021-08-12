iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) is Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 77,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,520. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

