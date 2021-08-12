iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises about 1.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $288,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,183 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.