iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $15,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 60,978 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.08. 121,493 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.