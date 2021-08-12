iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $23,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after purchasing an additional 628,478 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 653.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 532,871 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after purchasing an additional 522,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 309,877 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48,862.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 293,176 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.19. 512,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,067. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

