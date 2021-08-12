iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,023. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

