iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Lincoln Capital Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,376,544 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

