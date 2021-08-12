iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,844,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,816,677. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46.

