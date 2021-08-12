iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.6% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.77. 1,511,487 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

