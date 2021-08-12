iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.7% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $76.77. 1,511,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.44. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

