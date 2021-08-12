iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Lincoln Capital Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.06. The company had a trading volume of 726,381 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.78. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.