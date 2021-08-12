iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Invst LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.85. 636,813 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.90. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

