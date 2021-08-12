iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $24,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,762,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $105.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,813 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.82.

