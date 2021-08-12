iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after acquiring an additional 515,993 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 410,976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after acquiring an additional 388,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 212.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 386,957 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,513 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.80.

