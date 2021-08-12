iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

