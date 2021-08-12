iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stake Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 282.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,127 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.13% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4,761.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.14. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

