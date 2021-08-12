iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.4% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 124,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 62,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU remained flat at $$33.38 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,194,607. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

