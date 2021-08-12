iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.27. 13,546,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,939,762. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.56 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

