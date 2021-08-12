iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Holdings Raised by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 164.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,267 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,755. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $124.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

