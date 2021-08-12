iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.85. 1,177,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,615,078. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

