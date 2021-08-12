iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $21,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

EFG traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.71. The stock had a trading volume of 368,248 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

