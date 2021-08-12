iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $21,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.71. 368,248 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

