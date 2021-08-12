iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,342 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $32,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,352,000 after purchasing an additional 590,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.76. 1,765,591 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.