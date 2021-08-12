iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.57% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $17,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

