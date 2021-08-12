iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,670,000 after buying an additional 1,381,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 968,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after buying an additional 997,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,559,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,947,000 after purchasing an additional 680,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67.

