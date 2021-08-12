iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.02

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.02 and last traded at $86.02, with a volume of 948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,114,000 after acquiring an additional 450,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,266,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,006,000 after buying an additional 58,735 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

