iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $250.23

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $250.23 and last traded at $250.23, with a volume of 15461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.33.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,817,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 672,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,772,000 after acquiring an additional 184,834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.