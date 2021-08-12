iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,716. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $250.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.62.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

