iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,696,000 after buying an additional 978,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.18. 3,339,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,334. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $163.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

