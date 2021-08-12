iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 8,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.16. 22,060,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,575,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

