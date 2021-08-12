iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.16. 22,060,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,575,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.