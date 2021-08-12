iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $263.55

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $263.55 and last traded at $263.55, with a volume of 441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $263.32.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWV. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

