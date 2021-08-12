iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.95

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.95 and last traded at $80.80, with a volume of 1312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,881 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

