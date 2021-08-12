iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.43

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.43 and last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.27.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

