iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.24. The stock had a trading volume of 708,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

