iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Hardy Reed LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 42,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $446.72. 4,709,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $447.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.