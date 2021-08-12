iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $447.04. The company had a trading volume of 379,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,010. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $445.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

