iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,003,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $446.86. 265,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,010. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $445.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

