iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $446.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $447.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

