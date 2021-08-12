iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,869,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after acquiring an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,155,000 after purchasing an additional 182,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.80. 322,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,637. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.33.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.