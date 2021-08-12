iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 3.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $806,142,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,155 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,512,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,963,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,683,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.56. The stock had a trading volume of 121,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,525. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

