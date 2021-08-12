iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $133.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,170. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.