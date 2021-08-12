iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is GWM Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $37,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after buying an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000.

IJR traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.83. 2,207,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,818. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

