iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 999,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,907. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.