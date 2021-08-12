iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.10

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.10 and last traded at $109.10, with a volume of 43689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.75.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAI. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.