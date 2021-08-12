iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYG. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $284,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 277.0% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYG opened at $194.22 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $116.07 and a 12-month high of $194.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.08.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

