iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is MA Private Wealth’s 2nd Largest Position

MA Private Wealth trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,249 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.7% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $38,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 105,338 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.68. 2,403,486 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.67.

