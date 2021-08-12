iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.02

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.02 and last traded at $84.96, with a volume of 14592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 168,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 117,465 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

