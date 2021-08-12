iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Holdings Lifted by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

IYW stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $104.20. 5,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,908. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.53.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

