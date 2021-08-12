Ispolink Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $454,268.00 (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $454,268.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ispolink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00056647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.76 or 0.00901362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00111583 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002008 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,846,261 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.