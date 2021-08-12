iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Head-To-Head Analysis

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ON Semiconductor and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 8.85% 19.32% 7.75% iSun -11.76% -16.01% -8.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ON Semiconductor and iSun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 1 4 20 0 2.76 iSun 0 0 0 0 N/A

ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $48.55, indicating a potential upside of 8.39%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than iSun.

Volatility & Risk

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ON Semiconductor and iSun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.26 billion 3.67 $234.20 million $0.85 52.69 iSun $21.05 million 4.19 -$980,000.00 ($0.20) -48.55

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats iSun on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment includes designs and develops CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays, as well as actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The company was founded on August 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

